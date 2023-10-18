Three cyber criminals make a fortune from stolen personal data, held

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore Sadar police busted a cybercriminal gang by arresting three of its members who withdrew cash running into lakhs of rupees from the bank accounts of gullible people by stealing their personal data.

The accused allegedly lured people by offering them loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh from different banks and in the process, acquired their bank account numbers, Aadhaar, PAN and ATM card details besides other documents assuring them of benefits.

They were identified as Balaram Das of Semiliguda and Satya Ranjan Sahu and Rajib Prasad, both from Bhubaneswar. They withdrew huge amounts of money from the victims’ bank accounts without their knowledge. The matter came to the fore after Ranjan Harijan of Kaliagaon village filed a complaint with Jeypore Sadar police on October 12 alleging that a fake bank account was created in his name.

Police said the three had used the account to carry out transactions. A preliminary probe indicated that ill-gotten money generated from such cheating amounting to `2 crore was transacted in the bank account by two unknown persons between September 27 and October 3. The bank account, which at the time had around `14.97 lakh, was subsequently frozen by police.

During the investigation, police found Balaram and his associates’ involvement in the matter and arrested them. Three laptops, six mobile phones, digital signature gadgets besides other items were seized from their possession. Jeypore Sadar IIC Iswar Tandi said further investigation is underway.

