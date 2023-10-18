Home States Odisha

Three cyber criminals make a fortune from stolen personal data, held

The accused allegedly lured people by offering them loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh from different banks and in the process, acquired their bank account numbers, Aadhaar, PAN and ATM card details.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore Sadar police busted a cybercriminal gang by arresting three of its members who withdrew cash running into lakhs of rupees from the bank accounts of gullible people by stealing their personal data.

The accused allegedly lured people by offering them loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh from different banks and in the process, acquired their bank account numbers, Aadhaar, PAN and ATM card details besides other documents assuring them of benefits.

They were identified as Balaram Das of Semiliguda and Satya Ranjan Sahu and Rajib Prasad, both from Bhubaneswar. They withdrew huge amounts of money from the victims’ bank accounts without their knowledge. The matter came to the fore after Ranjan Harijan of Kaliagaon village filed a complaint with Jeypore Sadar police on October 12 alleging that a fake bank account was created in his name.

Police said the three had used the account to carry out transactions. A preliminary probe indicated that ill-gotten money generated from such cheating amounting to `2 crore was transacted in the bank account by two unknown persons between September 27 and October 3. The bank account, which at the time had around `14.97 lakh, was subsequently frozen by police.

During the investigation, police found Balaram and his associates’ involvement in the matter and arrested them. Three laptops, six mobile phones, digital signature gadgets besides other items were seized from their possession. Jeypore Sadar IIC Iswar Tandi said further investigation is underway. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore Sadar police Cybercrime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp