After home guard, Jamda ASI held for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jamda police station in Mayurbhanj district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused is 48-year-old Ananda Majhi of Keonjhar district. Majhi’s arrest comes a day after a home guard of Jamda police station was apprehended on a similar charge.

Sources said the 14-year-old girl, an orphan, was in the custody of her aunt. Unable to take care of her, the woman approached the accused ASI to provide her with some work. Majhi decided to keep the girl as a domestic help since his wife was finding it difficult to take care of their three children. For the last three months, the girl has been looking after the ASI’s infant son. On October 17, Majhi’s wife went out of the house for some work. Taking advantage of her absence, the accused allegedly raped the girl.

The same day, the minor informed her aunt about the sexual assault following which the latter lodged a complaint with Jamda police. Based on her FIR, a case was registered under section 376 (2) (N) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. OIC of Jamda police station Minati Naik said the accused ASI was arrested and produced in court. Majhi was remanded in judicial custody after the court rejected his bail plea. The minor girl was rescued and sent to a childcare institution. On Tuesday, the home guard of Jamda police station Debendra Patra was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl from Jharkhand on the pretext of curing her illness.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BARIPADA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jamda police station in Mayurbhanj district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused is 48-year-old Ananda Majhi of Keonjhar district. Majhi’s arrest comes a day after a home guard of Jamda police station was apprehended on a similar charge. Sources said the 14-year-old girl, an orphan, was in the custody of her aunt. Unable to take care of her, the woman approached the accused ASI to provide her with some work. Majhi decided to keep the girl as a domestic help since his wife was finding it difficult to take care of their three children. For the last three months, the girl has been looking after the ASI’s infant son. On October 17, Majhi’s wife went out of the house for some work. Taking advantage of her absence, the accused allegedly raped the girl. The same day, the minor informed her aunt about the sexual assault following which the latter lodged a complaint with Jamda police. Based on her FIR, a case was registered under section 376 (2) (N) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. OIC of Jamda police station Minati Naik said the accused ASI was arrested and produced in court. Majhi was remanded in judicial custody after the court rejected his bail plea. The minor girl was rescued and sent to a childcare institution. On Tuesday, the home guard of Jamda police station Debendra Patra was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl from Jharkhand on the pretext of curing her illness.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp