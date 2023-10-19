Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Orissa High Court seeks records from Family Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The marital discord between BJD MP Anubhav and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini, a popular actress is back in focus with the Orissa High Court calling for related records from the Family Court, Cuttack on Tuesday.

The division bench of Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Sibo Shankar Mishra called for the records after a preliminary hearing on Anubhav’s appeal against the order in which the Family Court had rejected his divorce petition along with Varsha’s petition for restitution of her conjugal rights on September 22, 2023.

Anubhav’s counsel, advocate Lalitendu Mishra pointed out, “By it (the Family Court order) though restitution of conjugal rights sought by respondent-wife was refused yet, divorce was not granted.,” Taking it on record the Bench also issued notice to the respondent (Varsha).

In the September 22, 2023 order, Family Court Judge Swagati Das said, “The petitioner (Anubhav Mohanty) has failed to establish a preponderance of probability that the respondent (Varsha Priyadarshini) refused and avoided the consummation of their marriage and caused mental cruelty to the petitioner by her conduct towards him and his family members. As the petitioner has failed to substantiate his pleadings, he is not entitled to get a decree of divorce in his favour in the interest of social justice.”

The judge added, “At the same time, though the respondent is claiming restitution of conjugal rights, she has also made unsubstantiated allegations against the petitioner. As revealed from her evidence she under the protection of the police and she has filed some other cases against the petitioner, which are sub judice. Therefore, allowing the prayer of restitution is not safe while the wife is not feeling secure in the house of the petitioner.”

