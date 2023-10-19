Donate timber for Trinity’s chariots: RDC to devotees

By Express News Service

PURI: Revenue divisional commissioner (RDC), central Suresh Chandra Dalai has appealed to devotees to donate timber of mature Phasi, Asan and Dhaura trees for the construction of the Trinity’s chariots used in the annual Rath Yatra.

The RDC made the appeal while assessing the availability of timbers at a meeting with forest officials of various districts on Tuesday. At least 865 timber logs are required for the construction of the three chariots. However, in recent years, logs of the three tree species have become scarce.

Dalai also urged devotees to donate sandalwood which is required in the temple for everyday rituals of the three deities. He asked the officials to prepare a database of trees planted in various parts of the state under the Sri Jagannath Bana Prakalpa, a mega project initiated by the state government. The project was launched three decades back to meet the shortage of these tree species.

The RDC directed the forest officers to simplify the process of cutting and transporting the timber by individuals who intend to donate Phasi, Asan, Dhaura and sandalwood trees for the Trinity. He informed the meeting that many devotees have been donating these tree species for which the temple administration felicitates them.

Divisional forest officers of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh and Ghumusar participated. Collector Samarth Verma and temple administrator (rituals) Jitendra Kumar Sahu were present.

