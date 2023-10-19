Miscreants open fire during loot bids, 1 hurt in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In two separate loot incidents over the past 48 hours, unidentified miscreants opened fire in the Sundargarh district injuring one person on both legs while another victim escaped unhurt.

Sources said on Wednesday, businessman Nikhil Sahu had gone for labour payment to Patasahi railway siding under K Balang police limits. While he was sitting in his stationary SUV with hefty cash, six bike-borne miscreants suddenly appeared and pointing a revolver demanded the cash from Sahu. However, Sahu sped away while the miscreants damaged his four-wheeler and also reportedly opened fire at it.

Bonai SDPO Swaraj Debata however denied firing by the miscreants and said they showed a revolver to terrorise Sahu, adding police are close to arresting the miscreants. Similarly, on Monday, two bike-borne miscreants intercepted one Bhim Charan Minz, a shopkeeper, while he was returning home on his two-wheeler near Dhangridhuka village in Kutra. As Minz resisted the loot attempt, one of the miscreants opened fire. One bullet pierced through the left leg of Minz and entered his right leg. The miscreants fled with some cash and belongings of Minz. Police said efforts are underway to nab the accused.

