Naveen Patnaik inaugurates OPTCL tech tower

The energy-efficient building has been constructed with modern architecture and technology to ensure the safety of the workspace.

Published: 19th October 2023 09:04 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating OPTCL tech tower | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the OPTCL Tech Tower at Saheed Nagar in the state capital. The multi-storeyed building worth `55 crore will function as the corporate office of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL).

The chief minister said the role of OPTCL in the state’s transmission infrastructure is significant. The energy-efficient building has been constructed with modern architecture and technology to ensure the safety of the workspace. He said OPTCL has demonstrated its expertise in the field of power transmission and created extensive employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

In 2000, the state had 16 lakh consumers, but now the number has increased to 97 lakh. Similarly, there were only 80 grids and at present 194 grid substations are functioning in the state. The transformation capacity has increased from 6,125 MVA to 25,800 MVA and the transmission line from 9,400 circuit km to 16,300 circuit km, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

OPTCL

