Odisha: Biopsy sample collected first, surgery later?

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A private hospital in the city has been accused of issuing a backdated histopathology test report to a patient who underwent gallbladder surgery at the medical facility. Forty-year-old Bipin Lenka, a resident of Jagatsinghpur, was operated upon on October 1. As per procedure, after surgery, the hospital reportedly sent a sample for biopsy the same day for further investigation.

However, when the hospital authorities provided the test report, Lenka said he was confused after noticing the date of sample collection was September 30. Lenka alleged that the sample was collected on October 1 but the hospital provided a fake report. “The hospital authorities cheated me by not conducting the biopsy at all and handed me over a pre-surgery report. I was operated upon on October 1 and the sample was collected the same day,” he alleged.

He said the report reached him on October 3 where it was mentioned that the sample was collected on September 30. “I think the hospital charged me for conducting the biopsy but did not conduct the test,” the patient said.

The hospital authorities, however, refuted the allegations and termed it a printing error. “The patient has not been able to produce the money receipt for the test to enable us to ascertain the date of sample collection. It seems to be a printing error. If any hospital staff is found guilty of negligence, we will take action against him/her,” said the hospital’s manager Baidyanath Dehury. He said another report would be issued to the patient based on which further course of treatment would be decided.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: A private hospital in the city has been accused of issuing a backdated histopathology test report to a patient who underwent gallbladder surgery at the medical facility. Forty-year-old Bipin Lenka, a resident of Jagatsinghpur, was operated upon on October 1. As per procedure, after surgery, the hospital reportedly sent a sample for biopsy the same day for further investigation. However, when the hospital authorities provided the test report, Lenka said he was confused after noticing the date of sample collection was September 30. Lenka alleged that the sample was collected on October 1 but the hospital provided a fake report. “The hospital authorities cheated me by not conducting the biopsy at all and handed me over a pre-surgery report. I was operated upon on October 1 and the sample was collected the same day,” he alleged. He said the report reached him on October 3 where it was mentioned that the sample was collected on September 30. “I think the hospital charged me for conducting the biopsy but did not conduct the test,” the patient said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The hospital authorities, however, refuted the allegations and termed it a printing error. “The patient has not been able to produce the money receipt for the test to enable us to ascertain the date of sample collection. It seems to be a printing error. If any hospital staff is found guilty of negligence, we will take action against him/her,” said the hospital’s manager Baidyanath Dehury. He said another report would be issued to the patient based on which further course of treatment would be decided. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp