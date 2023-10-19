Odisha: BJP seeks Puri Gajapati intervention into re-opening of Ratna Bhandar       

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of BJP on Wednesday met Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and sought his intervention in the constitution of a high-level committee for the re-opening of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple.

The delegation led by senior BJP leader and former state unit president of the party Samir Mohanty expressed concern over the non-committal attitude of the state government to address the apprehension of crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath on the safety of Ratna Bhandar and the valuables stored in the temple trove.

“We had an elaborate discussion with the Gajapati Maharaj who is a symbol of trust and belief of all Jagannath devotees. There is a lot of expectation from the Gajapati as he is the chairman of the Shri Jagannath temple managing committee (SJTMC) on the contentious issue of Ratna Bhandar reopening,” Mohanty told mediapersons after the meeting.

The Gajapati said he strongly supports the re-opening of the Ratna Bhandar and taking fresh stock of inventory of the jewellery and other valuables of the Trinity. The temple managing committee has already intimated the state government for re-opening of the temple trove through a resolution and he is hopeful of a positive response from the government, Mohanty added.

