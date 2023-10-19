Home States Odisha

Odisha Minor killed by abductor, alleges family

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The family of a minor girl from Krushnaprasad within Niali police limits, who was kidnapped 11 days back, alleged she was killed by her abductors.

As per an FIR filed by Rohit Gochhayat (42), the father of the 17-year-old girl at Niali police station, his daughter was killed and her body burnt at Kothamula village in Nibharana gram panchayat by the family of one Pabina Behera (24) who had abducted her on October 7 at around 1 am.

It is alleged Behera had allured the girl and abducted her. She was kept in an unknown location. Behera along with the girl had returned to Kothamula a week back after which the latter had reportedly spoken to her father over the phone.

“The family of Behera killed my daughter and then burnt her body to erase evidence. Even as I had approached police on several occasions to rescue my daughter, the latter did not take any action,” said Gochhayat.  Acting on the FIR police have launched an investigation.“We have detained Behera, his stepmother Sanju Behera (55) and uncle Pandab Behera (42) who are being interrogated in connection with the case,” said a senior police officer.

