Odisha prepares for radiological disasters

Though the state is a pioneer in managing natural disasters like cyclones and floods, it has little expertise on handling nuclear disasters.

Department of Atomic Energy. (Photo | AMD official website/amd.gov.in)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With nuclear and radiological disasters emerging as catastrophic crises given the rising incidents of terror strikes and the use of radioisotopes in healthcare and industries, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has prepared a module to tackle the vulnerabilities and train district officials and response forces in the state.

Odisha is one of the focused states, prone to such emergencies, as it houses several important defence establishments, including a missile testing facility, ordnance factory, and army and navy training institutes. Though the state is a pioneer in managing natural disasters like cyclones and floods, it has little expertise in handling nuclear disasters.

Along with the vulnerability on strategic institutions, since the possibility of nuclear and radiological emergencies increases during public events, DAE, the lead agency in management of the such disasters has collaborated with Odisha State Disaster Management Authority to train security forces, doctors and paramedics besides the response forces like ODRAF and NDRF for proper management of the crisis.

Nuclear and radiation emergencies are non-routine situations or incidents that require prompt action to mitigate a radio-nuclear hazard or its adverse consequences on humans and future generations. MD Gyana Ranjan Das said not that any strike or mishap in nuclear establishments can lead to such emergencies, mis-handling of radioisotopes and hazards during transportation can also lead to a nuclear or radiological emergency.

