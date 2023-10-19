Home States Odisha

Odisha Vigilance stumbles upon 5 buildings and 17 plots of junior engineer

The vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches at nine different places in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Angul and Puri.

Published: 19th October 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Detection of massive assets running into crores of rupees from a junior engineer (JE) of Samagra Sikhya Abhijan (SSA) in Angul district has surprised the Vigilance.

The engineer, Prasanna Kumar Pani, was found in possession of five buildings, 17 plots, Rs 51 lakh in deposits, cash worth Rs 3.21 lakh and other assets during raids conducted by Vigilance officials at multiple locations. He was posted as a technical consultant at the Pallahara block education office.

The vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches at nine different places in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Angul and Puri. During the raid, Pani was found in possession of five buildings including three multi-storey ones at Sundarpada (in Bhubaneswar), Amlapada in Nimapara and a flat at Hi-Tech Plaza in the state capital.

The 17 plots are located mostly in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack. The search teams also found a sale agreement and advance of Rs 3.6 lakh towards the purchase of a plot at Nimapara in Puri.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
assets Vigilance junior engineer Raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp