Odisha Vigilance stumbles upon 5 buildings and 17 plots of junior engineer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Detection of massive assets running into crores of rupees from a junior engineer (JE) of Samagra Sikhya Abhijan (SSA) in Angul district has surprised the Vigilance.

The engineer, Prasanna Kumar Pani, was found in possession of five buildings, 17 plots, Rs 51 lakh in deposits, cash worth Rs 3.21 lakh and other assets during raids conducted by Vigilance officials at multiple locations. He was posted as a technical consultant at the Pallahara block education office.

The vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches at nine different places in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Angul and Puri. During the raid, Pani was found in possession of five buildings including three multi-storey ones at Sundarpada (in Bhubaneswar), Amlapada in Nimapara and a flat at Hi-Tech Plaza in the state capital.

The 17 plots are located mostly in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack. The search teams also found a sale agreement and advance of Rs 3.6 lakh towards the purchase of a plot at Nimapara in Puri.

