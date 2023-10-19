RSP’s super specialty hospitals open doors in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Ispat Trust (RIT) of RSP in partnership with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) formally announced the functioning of SAIL’s Ispat Post-Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital (IPGI&SSH) here on Wednesday. With this, super speciality healthcare services will be available in at least a dozen of medical branches in IPGI&SSH. However, the launch of postgraduate (PG) medical education would take time.

On the occasion, RSP director-in-charge Atanu Bhowmick said in view of the growing healthcare needs of people, the IPGI&SSH was set up with state-of-the-art facilities. The AHEL is known for pioneering modern healthcare and providing best-in-class treatment. “AHEL managing the hospital will be a boon for the entire region with patients no longer needing to travel over 400 km to access advanced healthcare services,” he said.

Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra underlined the significance of empathy among doctors and the essential role of support staff in ensuring the success of the facility. The 290-bed IPGI&SSH has been set up on the campus of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital. It will offer services across multiple super speciality disciplines including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, advanced orthopaedics, oncology and urology, nephrology, critical care, etc. It has seven operation theatres and 80 critical care beds with a team of 25 full-time clinical experts.

Sources informed that the hospital has been empanelled under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Among others, senior vice-presidents of Apollo Hospitals Dr Rohini Sridhar and Dr R Krishna Kumar besides the chief operating officer Dr Sajal Sen also spoke. In December last year, the AHEL had signed an MoU with the RIT as a partner for the operation and maintenance of the medical institute.

