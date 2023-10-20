Home States Odisha

10 more virtual courts opened, all districts covered in Odisha

Virtual courts facilitate litigants and their lawyers to appear before the high court from their respective districts without coming all the way to Cuttack.

Published: 20th October 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday opened 10 more virtual courts taking the total number to 30 and covering all districts. Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi inaugurated them in virtual mode from Cuttack in the presence of all other judges. The 10 virtual high courts were inaugurated at Bargarh, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Sonepur.

Virtual courts facilitate litigants and their lawyers to appear before the high court from their respective districts without coming all the way to Cuttack. The virtual high courts also facilitate the listing of cases including mentioning before the court in virtual mode, scrutiny of e-filed cases, removal of defects, numbering of the cases and submission of applications for and issuance of certified copies of the orders and judgments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Acting Chief Justice exhorted lawyers across the state to make the best use of the virtual high courts in their respective districts for filing cases and making submissions during hearings instead of coming all the way to the high court in Cuttack. The ACJ said Odisha has become a role model in the field of virtual high court for other states in the country. Justice KR Mohapatra, in his welcome address, said by the opening of the virtual high courts the distance between the litigants and the high court has reduced “like anything.”

Earlier in the first phase, the Orissa High Court had started virtual high courts at Sambalpur, Balangir, Rourkela, Bhawanipatna, Jeypore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Balasore and Bhadrak on February 3. In the second phase, virtual high courts were opened at Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal (Phulbani), Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj (Baripada), Nayagarh and Sundargarh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
virtual courts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp