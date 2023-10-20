Forgotten crops get Odisha cabinet attention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to revive and intensify “forgotten” crops in the state, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to launch a scheme under the crop diversion programme with an outlay of Rs 481. 94 crore.

A proposal in this regard was approved at the meeting of the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The scheme also includes the ‘Mukhyamantri Maka Mission’ which envisages enhancing the production and productivity of maize and improving the value chain of marketing.

Announcing the decision, Health Minister Niranjan Pujari and chief secretary PK Jena told mediapersons that besides maize, other crops like pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and jute will be taken up under the scheme. The scheme aims to strengthen the farmers' producer's organisations and women's self-help groups for marketing and seed rerolling to improve their economic standard. The minister said the scheme will provide scope for employment generation in the rural areas and augmentation of income of the farmers.

Besides, the cabinet approved an estimated budget of Rs 700 crore for five years to preposition 50 per cent of fertiliser requirements in the state through the Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited. The decision has been taken to make fertilisers available to the farmers at the right time and price through authorised retailers.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for the construction, renovation and maintenance of 55 bus stands at the block-level and made a provision of Rs 373.13 crore for the implementation of the project over four years. The bus stands will be constructed at the block headquarters of 23 districts. The project also includes the maintenance of Athagarh, Balangir, Jeypore and Motu bus stands.

The chief secretary said the cabinet approved the proposal to amend the required sub-section/clause of section 4 of the Odisha Land Reforms Act, 1960 to confer raiyati rights to the sub-tenants/under raiyats who are in possession of land recorded as ‘sikkim’. The proposal said those in possession of land recorded as ‘sikkim’ will have to apply before the revenue officer within two years of amendment of the Act. The decision said compensation of Rs 14,200 per acre will have to be paid by the sub-tenants/under-raiyats to the land owners.

Important Decisions

Promotion of forgotten crops maize, cotton, jute

Launch of Mukhyamantri Maka Mission

Rs 700 cr for fertilisers for 5 yrs

Construction of 55 bus stands at block-level

Amendment of Odisha Land Reforms Act to recognise land rights of sub-tenants

Recommendation for inclusion of Mundari in 8th schedule

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to revive and intensify “forgotten” crops in the state, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to launch a scheme under the crop diversion programme with an outlay of Rs 481. 94 crore. A proposal in this regard was approved at the meeting of the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The scheme also includes the ‘Mukhyamantri Maka Mission’ which envisages enhancing the production and productivity of maize and improving the value chain of marketing. Announcing the decision, Health Minister Niranjan Pujari and chief secretary PK Jena told mediapersons that besides maize, other crops like pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and jute will be taken up under the scheme. The scheme aims to strengthen the farmers' producer's organisations and women's self-help groups for marketing and seed rerolling to improve their economic standard. The minister said the scheme will provide scope for employment generation in the rural areas and augmentation of income of the farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, the cabinet approved an estimated budget of Rs 700 crore for five years to preposition 50 per cent of fertiliser requirements in the state through the Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited. The decision has been taken to make fertilisers available to the farmers at the right time and price through authorised retailers. The cabinet also approved a proposal for the construction, renovation and maintenance of 55 bus stands at the block-level and made a provision of Rs 373.13 crore for the implementation of the project over four years. The bus stands will be constructed at the block headquarters of 23 districts. The project also includes the maintenance of Athagarh, Balangir, Jeypore and Motu bus stands. The chief secretary said the cabinet approved the proposal to amend the required sub-section/clause of section 4 of the Odisha Land Reforms Act, 1960 to confer raiyati rights to the sub-tenants/under raiyats who are in possession of land recorded as ‘sikkim’. The proposal said those in possession of land recorded as ‘sikkim’ will have to apply before the revenue officer within two years of amendment of the Act. The decision said compensation of Rs 14,200 per acre will have to be paid by the sub-tenants/under-raiyats to the land owners. Important Decisions Promotion of forgotten crops maize, cotton, jute Launch of Mukhyamantri Maka Mission Rs 700 cr for fertilisers for 5 yrs Construction of 55 bus stands at block-level Amendment of Odisha Land Reforms Act to recognise land rights of sub-tenants Recommendation for inclusion of Mundari in 8th schedule Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp