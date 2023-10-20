Home States Odisha

Minister Niranjan views health services in Odisha's Koraput, Malkangiri

The minister also discussed the available infrastructure and manpower in Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput and Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Published: 20th October 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 08:52 AM

Health Minister Niranjan Pujari interacting with a patient in Malkangiri | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari visited Koraput and Malkangiri to take stock of the healthcare services in the two districts on Thursday. Reviewing the ongoing programmes of the Health Department with senior district officials, Pujari said the state government has made budgetary allocations for the upgradation of different hospitals in Koraput to improve healthcare delivery in tribal areas. He directed chief district medical officer (CDMO) Arun Padhi to complete the ongoing works of five Ama hospitals within the deadline.

The minister also discussed the available infrastructure and manpower in Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput and Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH). Among others, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit and NHM Director D Brunda were present. Similarly in Malkangiri, the health Minister held a meeting with the senior district officials including the CDMO and reviewed the vaccination programme, telemedicine and outdoor health services facilities.

Pujari visited Malkangiri DHH and interacted with patients undergoing treatment there. He also visited the health and wellness centres at Gandhipalli and Chalanguda besides the community health centre and Maa Gruha at Pandripani. Pandit and Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh accompanied the minister during his visit to the DHH.

