New directorates for museum, archaeology in Odisha

Stating that ancient temples and monuments rich in cultural heritage have been discovered in Odisha, the chief secretary said a separate directorate of archaeology was necessary.

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena. (Photo| Twitter)

BHUBANESWAR: The cabinet on Thursday approved the creation of separate directorates for museums, archaeology and public libraries in the state. The decision was taken as per the recommendations of the first and second heritage cabinet meetings.

There is a need for the creation of a separate directorate for the museum in the state for the preservation research and publicity of the rich heritage of cultural and artistic artefacts, Chief Secretary PK Jena said.

Stating that ancient temples and monuments rich in cultural heritage have been discovered in Odisha, the chief secretary said a separate directorate of archaeology was necessary. A directorate of public libraries was also necessary for better management of Harekrushna Mahtab State Library and other libraries functioning in different districts.

The cabinet approved the creation of a new curator, archaeological curator and librarian cadres for running of the directorates.

