NHRC seeks report from Odisha chief secretary on Tuberculosis deaths

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In response to recent Tuberculosis (TB)-related deaths in Kaliapani area under Sukinda Chromites Valley in Jajpur district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Wednesday, has issued notice to the Odisha chief secretary requesting a comprehensive report on the matter to be submitted within a four-week period.

The direction came in response to a complaint by an advocate and human rights activist Akhand in this regard. The petitioner highlighted the dire circumstances faced by the residents of Kaliapani, citing poverty, unsanitary living conditions, and a lack of access to nutritional food as contributing factors to the health problems in the area.

Moreover, the petitioner also revealed that four individuals, aged between 29 and 48 years, had succumbed to TB due to the unavailability of timely and appropriate medical treatment in Kaliapani areas. He further alleged that the Health Department officials had been neglecting the region, resulting in considerable suffering among the local tribal population. Upon reviewing the case, the NHRC expressed concern and issued a formal notice to the chief secretary (CS) of Odisha requesting a comprehensive report on the matter to be submitted within a four-week period.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: In response to recent Tuberculosis (TB)-related deaths in Kaliapani area under Sukinda Chromites Valley in Jajpur district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Wednesday, has issued notice to the Odisha chief secretary requesting a comprehensive report on the matter to be submitted within a four-week period. The direction came in response to a complaint by an advocate and human rights activist Akhand in this regard. The petitioner highlighted the dire circumstances faced by the residents of Kaliapani, citing poverty, unsanitary living conditions, and a lack of access to nutritional food as contributing factors to the health problems in the area. Moreover, the petitioner also revealed that four individuals, aged between 29 and 48 years, had succumbed to TB due to the unavailability of timely and appropriate medical treatment in Kaliapani areas. He further alleged that the Health Department officials had been neglecting the region, resulting in considerable suffering among the local tribal population. Upon reviewing the case, the NHRC expressed concern and issued a formal notice to the chief secretary (CS) of Odisha requesting a comprehensive report on the matter to be submitted within a four-week period.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp