Odisha: Gangadhar Meher University student found hanging

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A B.Com final-year student of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) was found hanging in his hostel room on Thursday. The deceased is a native of Narla in Kalahandi district. He was a boarder of the Trust Fund hostel of the university.

Sources said the student appeared for his mid-semester examination and returned to his room. He had the usual conversation with his roommate and friends. Subsequently, his roommate went to appear for the examination in the second sitting.

However, when he came back, he found the room locked from inside. When the student did not open the door after repeated knocking, his roommate informed the hostel warden. Later, police reached the hostel, opened the door and found the student hanging in the room.

Deputy registrar UC Pati said his parents have been informed. “The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, a police investigation is currently underway,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: A B.Com final-year student of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) was found hanging in his hostel room on Thursday. The deceased is a native of Narla in Kalahandi district. He was a boarder of the Trust Fund hostel of the university. Sources said the student appeared for his mid-semester examination and returned to his room. He had the usual conversation with his roommate and friends. Subsequently, his roommate went to appear for the examination in the second sitting. However, when he came back, he found the room locked from inside. When the student did not open the door after repeated knocking, his roommate informed the hostel warden. Later, police reached the hostel, opened the door and found the student hanging in the room.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy registrar UC Pati said his parents have been informed. “The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, a police investigation is currently underway,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp