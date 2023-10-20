Odisha's Sundargarh court hands death sentence to man for minor’s rape, murder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A special POCSO court on Thursday awarded a death sentence on a 40-year-old man holding him guilty for the kidnap, rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in 2016. Pronouncing the verdict, the additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer of the special POCSO court Mahendra Kumar Sutradhar ordered that the convict, Sanjeeb Kerketta, be hanged till death.

The convict has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for each offence punishable under sections 376(A) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The court also handed out separate jail sentences on other counts and recommended a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s mother.

Special public prosecutor Debasish Mishra said the court examined the accounts of 35 witnesses during the trial. As per the case records, Kerketta kidnapped the girl who sleeping with her mother at Dengibadi area of Sundargarh town at around 11 pm on October 21, 2016. The mother gave him a chase but in vain. She then lodged a complaint and three days later, the decomposed body of the girl was recovered from one of the rooms of an under-construction building about 500 meters from her house.

The accused was arrested on October 27 by Town police. After kidnapping the child, investigation revealed, the convict raped and throttled her to death before hiding the body in a room of the under-construction building.

Back then, members of the Sundargarh District Bar Association had unanimously adopted a resolution not to defend the accused during trial.The special public prosecutor said, to his knowledge, no death sentence was awarded in Sundargarh district in the past three decades. Kerketta was tried under sections 450, 366, 376 (2)(i), 376 (A), 302 and 201 IPC besides section 6 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

