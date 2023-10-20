Special drive against booze during festive season across Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Excise wing of Sambalpur has launched a special drive to curb the supply of illicit liquor during the festive season. The drive was launched across the district on October 10 and will continue till the immersion of idols. Excise superintendent, Sambalpur Ashok Seth said the drive has been started to ensure that the festivities pass off peacefully without any disturbance from anti-socials due to illegal supply of liquor and other contraband.

As part of the drive, a control room has been set up at Kuchinda where a strict vigil is being kept on illegal activities around the clock. Similarly, three teams have engaged to keep a check on the sale of liquor. The teams are conducting raids to curb illegal hoarding and supply of liquor.

Official sources said while night patrolling has been intensified, regular raids are being conducted at roadside eateries. Those found selling spurious or illicit distilled liquor and non-duty paid liquor besides cough syrup, ganja and other types of contraband are being arrested. So far, 44 cases have been registered in connection with the sale of illegal liquor and 37 persons arrested. Around 16.8 litre of codeine-laced cough syrup and 1,782 litre liquor have been seized.

On Wednesday, the Excise officials busted a fake IMFL manufacturing unit which was operating from a house at Ranikhinda within Sason police limits. One Saroj Behera was arrested for running the unit. Around eight litres of spirit, five litres of blended duplicate foreign liquor and 5,700 fake Excise adhesive labels were seized.

