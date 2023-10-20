Students meet CM Naveen Patnaik, share IOC experience

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five students of state government schools who attended the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai recently met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. According to the CMO, the students presented a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach to the chief minister appreciating his support for spreading Olympic values. The students are part of the Olympic Values Education Program launched by the chief minister in 2022. The OVEP is currently implemented in 250 government schools impacting 1.5 lakh students in the state.

In the letter, Bach expressed his appreciation for the excellent cooperation between the IOC and the Odisha government. He said it was a great pleasure to meet several children from Odisha at the IOC session and was impressed with their accounts from their OVEP experience. Bach thanked the chief minister for his unwavering support for the Olympic values.

The students Bharati Sabar, Mohammad Hammad Noorain, Pratyasha Sahoo, Somya Ranjan Barik and Suchismita Sahoo shared their experience of attending the international IOC session in Mumbai. Stating that it was a proud moment for the state, Naveen commended the students for representing Odisha on a global platform such as the IOC session. He acknowledged their dedication, hard work, and the pride they brought to the state.

