TMAs on guard at NH-16 to protect workers from mishaps in Odisha

An attenuator is a kinetic absorption device that absorbs impact on being hit and will protect the workers from overspeeding vehicles or in case some people are driving under the influence of alcohol.

truck-mounted attenuators. (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to save the precious lives of labourers and workers engaged in carrying out maintenance work on NH-16, three truck-mounted attenuators (TMAs) have been deployed in one of the busiest stretches of the state between Baramunda and Chandikhol.

The TMAs were procured from the United States at a cost of Rs 75 lakh each. “The attenuators will be deployed as shadow vehicles before the area where maintenance work will be carried out. This will help prevent the loss of lives of both the workers and drivers of the vehicles hitting the TMAs,” said Virender Singh, NHAI’s regional officer.

Singh inaugurated the TMAs at Tangi toll plaza on Wednesday in the presence of other officials. An attenuator is a kinetic absorption device that absorbs impact on being hit and will protect the workers from overspeeding vehicles or in case some people are driving under the influence of alcohol.

The TMAs have been procured and deployed by Shree Jagannath Expressways Private Limited, which operates this stretch of NH between Baramunda and Chandikhol. It was acquired by the Indian Highway Concession Trust last year.

