Toddler falls into water vessel, dies in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a water-filled vessel in Dehurysahi village of Rairakhol sub-division in Sambalpur district on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nibedita Beura, the younger daughter of Bibekanand Beura of Rairakhol.

On Thursday morning while the toddler was playing inside the house, the other family members were busy in household chores outside the house. While playing, she accidentally fell into a vessel filled with water for the family’s daily use.

Sometime later, when her parents couldn’t find her inside the house, they searched for her and found her drowned in the vessel. Though the family members rushed her to Rairakhol, she was declared dead.

