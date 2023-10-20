Traffic restrictions in force from today in Odisha ahead of Durga Puja

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Considering the heavy rush during Durga Puja, the Commissionerate Police is all set to impose traffic restrictions from Friday to streamline vehicular movement in the city. The restrictions will be effective from 4 pm to 2 am during the festival from Friday to Tuesday.

Police has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure a trouble-free celebration of Durga Puja in the city. DCP Pinak Mishra said around 55 platoons of police forces have been deployed along with anti-terrorist squads (ATS), striking force and quick action team (QAT) to maintain law and order during the festival.

“We have also urged puja committees in the city to install CCTV cameras at their mandaps to keep a tab on movement of people and crowd behaviour,” said Mishra adding, that police personnel in plain clothes would be deployed near puja mandaps to ensure security of women and children.

As per the traffic regulation order, no vehicles will be allowed to move towards Mangalabag from Howrah Motor Chhak. They will have to take the detour via Matamatha to Mahanadi ring road and proceed to Mangalabag via Malha Sahi or Kathagola. Similarly, no vehicles shall be allowed towards Bania Sahi and Thoria Sahi from Mangalabag old Devi Ghar.

No vehicle would be allowed to move directly from Dolamundai Chhak to Ranihat Chhak via Bajrakabati bridge. They will have to take a left turn on BK Road Chhak and go to Canal Road through Gamandiha, Kabaristan, Kesharpur Road towards Mangalabag or Buxi Bazar.

The vehicular movement would also be restricted from Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak directly via Ranihat High School. The vehicles can take left turn from Mochi Sahi Chhak to go to Clock Tower Chhak or Jobra Chhak via Dr Tejeswar Rao Chhak. The flow of traffic would also be constricted from Chhatra Bazar Bridge towards Mahatab Road or towards College Square through Pilgrim Road or towards Clock Tower Chhak through Canal Road. Vehicles approaching from Hind Cinema to Canal Road can avail left side canal road towards Malgodown or Samrat Cinema.

As far as heavy vehicles are concerned, they will not be allowed to move on the Kathajodi ring road between Mani Mandir Chhak and Judicial Academy Chhak. Similarly, the movement of heavy vehicles would also be restricted from Kandarpur to Nayabazar Chhak from 4 pm to 2 am.

Security arrangements

55 platoons police force

400 officers

34 DSPs/ACPs

8 addl DCPs

1,038 volunteers

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Considering the heavy rush during Durga Puja, the Commissionerate Police is all set to impose traffic restrictions from Friday to streamline vehicular movement in the city. The restrictions will be effective from 4 pm to 2 am during the festival from Friday to Tuesday. Police has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure a trouble-free celebration of Durga Puja in the city. DCP Pinak Mishra said around 55 platoons of police forces have been deployed along with anti-terrorist squads (ATS), striking force and quick action team (QAT) to maintain law and order during the festival. “We have also urged puja committees in the city to install CCTV cameras at their mandaps to keep a tab on movement of people and crowd behaviour,” said Mishra adding, that police personnel in plain clothes would be deployed near puja mandaps to ensure security of women and children. As per the traffic regulation order, no vehicles will be allowed to move towards Mangalabag from Howrah Motor Chhak. They will have to take the detour via Matamatha to Mahanadi ring road and proceed to Mangalabag via Malha Sahi or Kathagola. Similarly, no vehicles shall be allowed towards Bania Sahi and Thoria Sahi from Mangalabag old Devi Ghar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No vehicle would be allowed to move directly from Dolamundai Chhak to Ranihat Chhak via Bajrakabati bridge. They will have to take a left turn on BK Road Chhak and go to Canal Road through Gamandiha, Kabaristan, Kesharpur Road towards Mangalabag or Buxi Bazar. The vehicular movement would also be restricted from Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak directly via Ranihat High School. The vehicles can take left turn from Mochi Sahi Chhak to go to Clock Tower Chhak or Jobra Chhak via Dr Tejeswar Rao Chhak. The flow of traffic would also be constricted from Chhatra Bazar Bridge towards Mahatab Road or towards College Square through Pilgrim Road or towards Clock Tower Chhak through Canal Road. Vehicles approaching from Hind Cinema to Canal Road can avail left side canal road towards Malgodown or Samrat Cinema. As far as heavy vehicles are concerned, they will not be allowed to move on the Kathajodi ring road between Mani Mandir Chhak and Judicial Academy Chhak. Similarly, the movement of heavy vehicles would also be restricted from Kandarpur to Nayabazar Chhak from 4 pm to 2 am. Security arrangements 55 platoons police force 400 officers 34 DSPs/ACPs 8 addl DCPs 1,038 volunteers Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp