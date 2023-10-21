Home States Odisha

After 4-year delay, Burla public library unveiled

Though its construction was completed by December 2019, the project could not materialise due to various reasons.

Tripathy inaugurating the public library at Burla on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After a delay of around four years, the public library at Burla was finally inaugurated on Friday. Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy unveiled the library building during his visit to Sambalpur.

Tripathy said the beautifully designed library built on a new framework will help in shaping and developing young minds. In this age of the internet, the library will develop the habit of reading among children.

Sources said work on the public library building started in 2018. Though its construction was completed by December 2019, the project could not materialise due to various reasons. Irked over the delay, residents of Burla had apprised Sambalpur collector Ananya Das. Subsequently, the collector reviewed the pending works in September last year following which the project was put on fast track.

Meanwhile, Tripathy visited the College of Agriculture and Horticulture at Chipilima on the day and reviewed its infrastructure and educational resources. He said farmers of Western Odisha can benefit from the research undertaken in the institution. The college will help create a positive attitude towards agribusiness among future entrepreneurs, which is also the objective of various programmes of the state government and Chief Minister’s Agriculture Entrepreneurship scheme.

The WODC chairman also appreciated the new varieties of paddy seeds ‘Sunashree’ and ‘Nabaran’ developed by the college. These varieties are suitable for the warm climate of the western Odisha region. Later, Tripathy visited Swadhar Gruha in Dhankauda block and inaugurated a Samalei incense stick production centre. He interacted with members of the women's self-help group and trainers.

Tripathy, who is also the principal advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, later visited the Sriram Batika agricultural tourism project at Daleipada in Jujumura block. The project has been developed at a cost of Rs 99.99 lakh under the Mukhya Mantri Krushi Udyog Yojana.

