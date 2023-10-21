Home States Odisha

Ban on DJ during Kali Puja in Jajpur

The decision was taken in a preparatory meeting of the Kali Puja chaired by Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore here on Thursday. 

Published: 21st October 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Navaratri, Durga puja

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration| Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The playing of disc jockeys (DJ) during Kali Puja in the district headquarters town of Jajpur has been completely banned and action will be taken against members of puja committees as well as owners of the DJ for violating the rules.

The decision was taken in a preparatory meeting of the Kali Puja chaired by Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore here on Thursday.  Organisers of the Kali Puja, peace committee members, administrative officials and police were asked to refrain from using DJ during the festival as well as the immersion procession.

The puja organisers have also been asked to install CCTV cameras at every pandal. They have also been directed not to use plastic and to maintain cleanliness in and around their respective pandals throughout the celebration.

As many as 45 pandals are erected every year across the district headquarters town during Kali Puja. This year, the festival is scheduled to begin on November 12 and will continue till November 18. Meanwhile, the immersion dates will be finalised on November 19 and 20.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kali Puja DJ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp