Ban on DJ during Kali Puja in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The playing of disc jockeys (DJ) during Kali Puja in the district headquarters town of Jajpur has been completely banned and action will be taken against members of puja committees as well as owners of the DJ for violating the rules.

The decision was taken in a preparatory meeting of the Kali Puja chaired by Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore here on Thursday. Organisers of the Kali Puja, peace committee members, administrative officials and police were asked to refrain from using DJ during the festival as well as the immersion procession.

The puja organisers have also been asked to install CCTV cameras at every pandal. They have also been directed not to use plastic and to maintain cleanliness in and around their respective pandals throughout the celebration.

As many as 45 pandals are erected every year across the district headquarters town during Kali Puja. This year, the festival is scheduled to begin on November 12 and will continue till November 18. Meanwhile, the immersion dates will be finalised on November 19 and 20.

