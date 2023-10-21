Home States Odisha

Cuttack comes alive with 170 stunning pandals

However, the footfall at pandals is expected to reach a frenzy on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Bijaya Dashami. Immersion of idols will be conducted on Wednesday.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:04 AM

An artist gives the finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the festivities | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Durga Puja started in Cuttack city with 170 stunning pandals decorated with attractive welcome arches and sparkling lights on Friday. Of the 170 pandals, while Goddess Durga is being worshiped at 98,  idols of other deities including that of Hara-Parbati have been consecrated at the remaining pandals. While 32 Puja committees have put up silver tableaux (Chandi Medha) at their altars, around 15 have used massive gold ornaments to decorate Goddess Durga and her other celestial companions including the demon Mahishasura.

Nimchouri, Kafla Bazaar, Mahammadia Bazaar, and Nima Sahi Puja committees have made their entry into the elite Chandi Medha (silver tableau) club this year.  Similarly, while Rausapatana puja committee has come up with a tableau made of glass, Telenga Bazaar puja committee has decorated the deity with a brass backdrop. As the Puja Committees started the celebration by observing Sasthi Puja by performing ‘Bela Barani’ rituals in the evening, devotees started thronging the altars to have a glimpse of the pandals.

However, the footfall at pandals is expected to reach a frenzy on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Bijaya Dashami. Immersion of idols will be conducted on Wednesday. To ease congestion on roads, the Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions and one-way traffic systems on some roads in the city. “We are emphasising on a polythene-free Durga Puja Festival, liquor and DJ sound-free immersion ceremony this year,” informed Mahanagar Santi Committee general secretary Bhikari Das.

