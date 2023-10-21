Durga Puja: 15 ft high brass tableau at Telenga Bazaar in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid silver and 'zari' tableaus that are dotting Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack city, a puja committee has come up with a brass tableau this year. The Telenga Bazaar puja committee has fashioned a 15-feet-high brass tableau for its Hara Parvati idol, thereby becoming the first puja committee to use brass. The tableau, which resembles a golden one, has been used to prepare 2.5 quintal of brass by local artisans. The brass made backdrop adoring idol of Lord Shiva at Telenga Bazar | ExpressPuja committee members said since every puja committee is working with silver, gold and 'zari', locals of Telenga Bazaar suggested coming up with something new. Since the puja committee is already setting up a 'Chandi Medha' and the work is underway, the members decided to come up with a brass tableau for the time being. Work on the 'Pitala Medha' began five months back and has been prepared in a way that with good light arrangements, it looks like a gold 'medha', said Sriju Maharana, an artisan. Five brass artisans were roped in for the work which was implemented at the cost of Rs 10 lakh. Brass designs like lions, flowers and peacocks have been fixed over red velvet cloth on the frame of the tableau. It took the artists four months to complete it. The tableau will be opened to the public on Saturday. The puja committee has been worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the last 75 years.This year, another 'medha' that stands out is that of the Rausapatana puja committee as it has been entirely made of glass pieces.