Elderly urge Odisha government for special darshan at Shree Jagannath temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After people with disabilities, senior citizens have demanded the state government to facilitate hassle-free ‘darshan’ of the Holy Trinity for them at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

In a letter to the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Federation of Senior Citizens Associations of Odisha raised concern over the difficulties faced by the elderly people in standing in the queue for three to four hours before entering the shrine.

Stating no senior citizen is physically capable of withstanding such a strain for having a ‘darshan’, the federation members have demanded that the state government and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration designate a special timing for ‘darshan’ of the Trinity exclusively for the senior citizens. The National Policy for Senior Citizens, 2011 and State Policy for Senior Citizens, 2016 provide for barrier-free access to elderly people at all places of worship.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After people with disabilities, senior citizens have demanded the state government to facilitate hassle-free ‘darshan’ of the Holy Trinity for them at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. In a letter to the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Federation of Senior Citizens Associations of Odisha raised concern over the difficulties faced by the elderly people in standing in the queue for three to four hours before entering the shrine. Stating no senior citizen is physically capable of withstanding such a strain for having a ‘darshan’, the federation members have demanded that the state government and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration designate a special timing for ‘darshan’ of the Trinity exclusively for the senior citizens. The National Policy for Senior Citizens, 2011 and State Policy for Senior Citizens, 2016 provide for barrier-free access to elderly people at all places of worship.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp