Juanga deaths in Keonjhar jolts admin out of slumber

KEONJHAR: A spate of deaths over a short period of time reported from the remote tribal village of Jantari in Keonjhar’s Bansapal block has jolted the district health administration out of its slumber.

At least 11 persons are alleged to have fallen to an unknown disease while several more are taken ill. Jantari comes under Gonasika gram panchayat and is inhabited by the Juanga community. The Juanga sahi of the village is home to 100 families and is known to be particularly backward.

According to Kirtan Juanga, an elderly person of the village, 35-year-old Sunia Juanga, his wife Rashmi (30) and their six-month-old daughter Nani were affected by fever and cold and admitted to the district headquarters hospital, about 50 km from Jantari. After treatment, they returned home in good health but Nani reportedly died soon afterwards. Ten days after Nani’s death, Sunia succumbed and Rashmi also met the same fate, on the 13th day of her husband’s death. The couple’s three children are now left orphaned.

However, Dr Kishore Kumar Prusty, chief district medical officer of Keonjhar termed the claims baseless. “Reports of 11 deaths in a month are baseless. Nine persons died due to different reasons in the last three months,” he said and attributed the deaths to old age, jaundice and drowning in the village.

A six-member medical team also reached Jantari on Friday to ascertain the matter. The team also provided medicine and other medical assistance to the villagers in the Juanga-dominated village.

“We are closely watching the situation and health system of the people of Jantari village,” Dr Prusty said adding, the medical team will submit a report on its findings. Keonjhar sub-collector Rama Chandra Kisku said, Banspal BDO reached the village and provided adequate help to the primitive tribe community people.

The backward areas of Keonjhar are known for the prevalence of superstition, locally made liquor and poor hygienic conditions.Gonasika Primary Health Centre is 15 km from the village while Banspal Community Health Centre is located 40 km away. ASHA and ANM workers are posted in the village.

