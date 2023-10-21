Lalchnd’s special offers this Durga Puja

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading jewellery brand Lalchnd Jewellers has announced exciting Durga Puja offers to make the festive season more special this year. The popular jewellery brand said all HUID-hallmarked gold jewellery will carry a nominal making charge of just Rs 599 per gram during the special period.

“We are also extending a generous 20 per cent discount on selected branded watches, a flat 25 per cent off on diamond value, a flat 15 per cent off on MRP of branded items, and an impressive 50 per cent discount on the making charges of silver jewellery,” it stated.As per Lalchnd its unwavering commitment to jewellery purity and quality, apart from ensuring consumer rights, sets it apart from others.

“We understand the frustration caused by misleading discount offers prevalent in the market. Unlike some other jewellers, our offers are clear and straightforward, without any ‘Up to XX%’ discounts or hidden conditions and charges. We believe in providing genuine value to our customers and we offer flat discounts on products that you truly desire,” the jewellery brand said. Lalchnd officials said they are regularly running campaigns to advise customers against getting lured by ‘up to’ offers.

