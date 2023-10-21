Mother-son duo dies of electrocution in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A woman and her son were electrocuted to death at Longhar village within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Nibasi Pahan (46) and her son Jitendra Pahan (23). Nibasi’s father Bhagi Pradhan (63) also sustained critical burn injuries in the incident.

Sources said Nibasi and Jitendra were engaged in curing the newly-constructed concrete roof of their house when they came in contact with an overhead power cable. Bhagi, who was inside the house, rushed to the roof to rescue the duo, but he too was electrocuted.

Neighbours immediately disconnected the power supply and rushed the trio to Khalikote community health centre. While the doctors declared the mother-son duo brought dead, they referred critically-injured Bhagi to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Police registered an unnatural death case and sent the two bodies for autopsy.

