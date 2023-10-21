Home States Odisha

Odisha: KiiT-IS, AFA pact to develop SEN Globe into Centre of Excellence

Bal said SEN Globe had started only with seven children and 15 teachers in 2014 and by 2023 the centre has 150 students, 55 special educators and 15 therapists.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

KIIT International School (KiiT-IS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New-Delhi-based Action for Autism.

KIIT International School (KiiT-IS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New-Delhi-based Action for Autism.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT International School (KiiT-IS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New-Delhi-based Action for Autism (AFA) to develop the Department of Special Educational Needs (SEN) on the school campus into a Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The MoU was signed by AFA founder Merry Barua and  KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal in the presence of SSEPD department secretary Bishnupada Sethi and KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.  “The way the department of SEN is being operated inside KiiT-IS to take care of the needs of the special children is praiseworthy,” said the SSEPD secretary.

He said the state government will extend all possible help to develop SEN Globe at KiiT-IS into a Centre of Excellence of global repute.  “KIIT Group of Institutions has made a global mark for its compassionate and holistic development of the society. We will take the responsibility of five to six special kids from poor economic backgrounds so that along with the kids of affluent families, they would also be taken care of at SEN Globe facilities of KiiT-IS,” Samanta said.

Bal said SEN Globe had started only with seven children and 15 teachers in 2014 and by 2023 the centre has 150 students, 55 special educators and 15 therapists. President of KIIT-KISS Saswati Bal and Principal-cum-Director of KiiT-IS Sanjay Suar were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIT International School MoU Centre of Excellence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp