Odisha: KiiT-IS, AFA pact to develop SEN Globe into Centre of Excellence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT International School (KiiT-IS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New-Delhi-based Action for Autism (AFA) to develop the Department of Special Educational Needs (SEN) on the school campus into a Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The MoU was signed by AFA founder Merry Barua and KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal in the presence of SSEPD department secretary Bishnupada Sethi and KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. “The way the department of SEN is being operated inside KiiT-IS to take care of the needs of the special children is praiseworthy,” said the SSEPD secretary.

He said the state government will extend all possible help to develop SEN Globe at KiiT-IS into a Centre of Excellence of global repute. “KIIT Group of Institutions has made a global mark for its compassionate and holistic development of the society. We will take the responsibility of five to six special kids from poor economic backgrounds so that along with the kids of affluent families, they would also be taken care of at SEN Globe facilities of KiiT-IS,” Samanta said.

Bal said SEN Globe had started only with seven children and 15 teachers in 2014 and by 2023 the centre has 150 students, 55 special educators and 15 therapists. President of KIIT-KISS Saswati Bal and Principal-cum-Director of KiiT-IS Sanjay Suar were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT International School (KiiT-IS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New-Delhi-based Action for Autism (AFA) to develop the Department of Special Educational Needs (SEN) on the school campus into a Centre of Excellence (CoE). The MoU was signed by AFA founder Merry Barua and KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal in the presence of SSEPD department secretary Bishnupada Sethi and KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. “The way the department of SEN is being operated inside KiiT-IS to take care of the needs of the special children is praiseworthy,” said the SSEPD secretary. He said the state government will extend all possible help to develop SEN Globe at KiiT-IS into a Centre of Excellence of global repute. “KIIT Group of Institutions has made a global mark for its compassionate and holistic development of the society. We will take the responsibility of five to six special kids from poor economic backgrounds so that along with the kids of affluent families, they would also be taken care of at SEN Globe facilities of KiiT-IS,” Samanta said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bal said SEN Globe had started only with seven children and 15 teachers in 2014 and by 2023 the centre has 150 students, 55 special educators and 15 therapists. President of KIIT-KISS Saswati Bal and Principal-cum-Director of KiiT-IS Sanjay Suar were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp