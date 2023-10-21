Home States Odisha

Odisha: Skip the queue and pay AIIMS bills anywhere online

Published: 21st October 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patients or their attendants will no longer have to stand in queues and wait for hours to pay fees for various services at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. In a first-of-its-kind initiative across AIIMS, the premier health institution on Friday launched an e-payment facility, which will enable patients and their relatives to pay their fees and diagnostics charges online in a quick and convenient manner.

They can use any UPI, wallets, credit and debit cards or net banking through the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya application. Launching the facility, executive director Prof Ashutosh Biswas said the online payment system will allow patients and their relatives to securely pay their fees from the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the country.

“This patient-friendly initiative is a part of Digital India's Mission to help the public save time and avoid long queues and rush. It will certainly help expedite the treatment process and reduce waiting time,” he said.
To get the benefit of the e-payment system, people will have to follow a few steps for smooth use of the facility through the dedicated Swasthya app.

The user can select desired options as convenient. A receipt will be displayed which can be downloaded for further use. Medical superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, IT chairman Dr Manoj Kumar Mohanty and deputy director (admin) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy were present.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar e-payment facility

