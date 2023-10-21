Odisha: VIMSAR doctor opens Rs 1 clinic for farmers of Bargarh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To provide quality healthcare to farmers of Bargarh district, a doctor of VIMSAR, Burla has come up with a clinic at Barikel village under Padampur subdivision here where they can avail treatment at just Rs 1.

Dr Sankar Ramchandani, assistant professor in the department of medicine at VIMSAR, launched the ‘Jay Kisan Farmers’ Clinic’ at a yard near a farmland in the village on Thursday. Through this initiative, Dr Ramchandani said he wants to also reach out and provide treatment to farmers residing in the vicinity of Burla in the coming days.

While the clinic will remain open for two hours every Wednesday from 6 am to 8 am, the major highlight of the facility is that patients will be charged a token amount of just Rs 1 for consultation. On the first day, as many as 118 patients visited the centre for consultation.

Ramchandani said during his campaign against the fatal Paraquat herbicide, he had come across many farmers in Attabira and Chiplima areas of Bargarh and Sambalpur districts who were deprived of even the basic health facilities.

This is reportedly the third such initiative by Dr Ramchandani. The doctor is also running two such Rs 1 clinics at Burla and Padampur. Earlier in the past, he had received appreciation from many for his compassionate gesture towards his patients.

The doctor said he selected the time that would neither affect the work of the farmers nor refrain him from discharging hospital duties. “The farmers will be charged only Rs 1 as a token for the service. Besides, they will be provided with essential medicines free of cost,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: To provide quality healthcare to farmers of Bargarh district, a doctor of VIMSAR, Burla has come up with a clinic at Barikel village under Padampur subdivision here where they can avail treatment at just Rs 1. Dr Sankar Ramchandani, assistant professor in the department of medicine at VIMSAR, launched the ‘Jay Kisan Farmers’ Clinic’ at a yard near a farmland in the village on Thursday. Through this initiative, Dr Ramchandani said he wants to also reach out and provide treatment to farmers residing in the vicinity of Burla in the coming days. While the clinic will remain open for two hours every Wednesday from 6 am to 8 am, the major highlight of the facility is that patients will be charged a token amount of just Rs 1 for consultation. On the first day, as many as 118 patients visited the centre for consultation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ramchandani said during his campaign against the fatal Paraquat herbicide, he had come across many farmers in Attabira and Chiplima areas of Bargarh and Sambalpur districts who were deprived of even the basic health facilities. This is reportedly the third such initiative by Dr Ramchandani. The doctor is also running two such Rs 1 clinics at Burla and Padampur. Earlier in the past, he had received appreciation from many for his compassionate gesture towards his patients. The doctor said he selected the time that would neither affect the work of the farmers nor refrain him from discharging hospital duties. “The farmers will be charged only Rs 1 as a token for the service. Besides, they will be provided with essential medicines free of cost,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp