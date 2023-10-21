Theme-based pandals to light up Durga Puja in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In keeping with its tradition of celebrating Durga Puja with theme-based attractive and expensive decorations, Rourkela is all set to treat pandal hoppers with majestic replicas of iconic monuments and objects.

This year, the festival is being celebrated at 101 venues under the fold of central puja committee (CPC). The Sector-2 Durga Puja committee has replicated the Albert Hall Museum of Jaipur with the pandal measuring 90 feet in width and 85 feet in height. Committee advisor Shankar Jena said around three dozens artisans from Kolkata worked for more than a month to complete the pandal decoration. The entire puja budget runs above Rs 20 lakh.

Sector-1 Old Durga Puja committee general secretary Muktikanta Behera said this year, they have replicated the Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur with the pandal being 200 feet in width and 100 feet in height. The puja expenditure runs into Rs 20-Rs 22 lakh. In front of the pandal, there would be a moving model of the Vande Bharat Express.

Another prominent venue at Sector-20 has come up with a majestic model of the INS Mahendragiri. Similarly, the organisers of Sector-7 puja committee have designed the pandal on the model of Narendra Modi stadium.

The venue at Sector-16 is one of the most sought-after destinations for pandal hoppers. This year, it has replicated the 17th century palace - Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal in Tamil Nadu of the Nayaka dynasty.

The Telephone Bhawan ground has mounted replicas of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadara atop the pandal. Other prominent puja venues have also come up with different models of iconic monuments or temples.

CPC general secretary Biraja Biswal said the festive mood has already gripped the steel city. Devotees are expected to visit the pandals in large numbers with the Saptami Puja rituals on Saturday. The administration has urged the major puja venues to install surveillance cameras and take necessary fire safety measures.The immersion of idols will take place on October 25.

