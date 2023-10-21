Two arrested from Orissa HC courtroom for unruly behaviour

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In an unprecedented incident, two persons including a petitioner were arrested from a courtroom of the Orissa High Court for unruly behavior, using derogatory language and causing obstruction in the course of administration of justice.

The duo - petitioner Pravat Kumar Padhi and one Duryadhan Sahu - were held in contempt of court and taken into custody. They have been sent to judicial custody till October 30, when the court will reopen after the Puja holidays.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the court was hearing a PIL seeking the shifting of the location of the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) at Konark to another site. The State Law department had decided and issued a notification for the establishment of the court at Konark and construction had been undertaken on land allotted for the purpose by the Puri district administration.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman said nothing more remained to be adjudicated in the PIL as the Supreme Court had already dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) that had challenged the high court’s order on the issue that has been raised again by the petitioner.

The petitioner Padhi then created havoc and behaved arrogantly stating that unless he gets permission from his co-villagers, he cannot withdraw this writ petition and it cannot be disposed of.Padhi went out of the court room on being asked to get the necessary instruction from the co-villagers and came back with a person named Duryadhan Sahu, who though not a party in the case, arrogantly contended that he had helped in filing the present case and is helping in pursuing the matter, the bench stated.

“He (Duryadhan) instigated the petitioner not to withdraw the petition even if the matter has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. He very arrogantly and in an ill-mannered way also tried to justify his action in demeaning the decorum of the court and expressing his views in derogatory words. Though this court tried to dissuade him from showing such unruly behaviour in the courtroom, he went on to pass derogatory remarks against the court. In any case, the conduct of the petitioner (Pravat) along with Duryodhan (who is a stranger to the case) is absolutely derogatory and deplorable and has caused obstruction in the course of the administration of justice. Accordingly, their conduct is held to be an abuse of the process of the court and contemptuous,” the order passed by bench stated, adding, ‘the court gave them the opportunity to make their defence but they refused.’

The bench directed that they shall be detained in judicial custody till October 30, by which time they may file their show cause reply which will be considered in accordance with law. Inspector-in-charge of Lalbag police station, who was present in the court on being informed by the registrar (Judicial) as per court’s direction, took both into custody.

“The contemnors are given the opportunity to file their show cause reply through the Superintendent, Circle Jail, Choudwar within seven days so that the same can be considered on 30.10.2023 by the Court in the presence of the contemnors when the court will reopen after Puja Holidays,” the bench ordered.

