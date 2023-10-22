Dharmendra embarks on 4-day tour of four Odisha districts 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commenced his four-day tour of Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts from Saturday. The tour began from Angul, with various engagements lined up over the coming days.

At Angul, Pradhan paid tribute to the revered saint of Mahima Dharma, Bidyadhar Das, on the 21st day of the saint’s passing away. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan emphasised that the soul of saints like Das endures, as they provide guidance to society. Pradhan lauded Angarabandha Alekh Mahima Ashram, highlighting it as a centre of spirituality. He recalled the teachings of Das, who laid stress on the importance of maintaining good health and guiding people on the right path.

The minister’s schedule includes a visit to Dhenkanal district, where he is set to participate in a series of programmes. On Monday, he will proceed to Sambalpur, gracing several events before arriving in Talcher. He is scheduled to partake in the Ravan Podi Utsav at South Balanda in Talcher on Dussehra day.

