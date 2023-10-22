Excited delirium symptom caused ASI’s death: Rourkela SP

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Saturday ruled out the allegation of murder in the death of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Alice Narmi Lugun and attributed her death to excited delirium symptom. The declaration was made after seeking opinion from the experts of AIIMS in the autopsy report of the deceased ASI. Speaking to mediapersons, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said the autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS in presence of an executive magistrate and the entire process video recorded.

He said the autopsy report was sent to the Forensic Medicine department of AIIMS and it was finally concluded that the lady ASI had died due to excited delirium which might have caused adrenaline rush and resultant respiratory arrest leading to her death.“The autopsy report clearly ruled out the possibility of murder of the ASI and no marks of injury or attack on the body of the deceased was found,” the SP added.

On the evening of October 1, a road rage situation had occurred between the occupants of a car and a bus driver at Ring Road near RMC office. The ASI along with other police personnel had reached the spot to bring the situation under control when she suddenly collapsed. Rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her dead.The next day, her husband Sanjay Lakra along with other locals staged dharna in front of Uditnagar police station and on his demand, a murder case was registered.

SP Mohapatra said after receiving the autopsy report and gathering opinion of the AIIMS experts, the murder complaint stands irrelevant and investigation would proceed accordingly. “A case would, however, be registered for restraining a public servant from delivering official duty and action taken accordingly,” he informed.

Incidentally, following the incident, two of the car occupants were produced in court for assaulting the bus driver. Three other accused are, meanwhile, still at large. Earlier, the death of the ASI was linked with the mysterious death of lady assistant collector Sushmita Minz (35) with allegation that the former was murdered as she was in charge of Minz’s security. The SP had, however, firmly denied any link between the two deaths.

