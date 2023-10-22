Home States Odisha

Low pressure to trigger rains in Odisha

It is likely to move further north-westwards and intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday.

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles drive along waterlogged NH-16 amid rain, in Bhubaneswar.(File Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja celebrations may take a hit as some parts of Odisha including coastal districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity during the next four days under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure over south-east and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-westwards and lay over the same region at 11.30 am on Saturday.

It is likely to move further north-westwards and intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday. Thereafter, the system is expected to move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts and intensify further in the subsequent three days.

