Maha Saptami celebrations usher in festivity across Odisha

JHARSUGUDA/JEYPORE/PARADIP: Amid the glory and grandeur of Dussehra, people from across many districts immersed in festivities with music, decor and rituals on Mahasaptami on Saturday. In Jharsuguda, Durga pandals illuminated the streets with vibrant lights and imaginative displays. Some of the district’s renowned locations, such as Sarbahal, Manmohan School Ground, Mangal Bazaar, Belpahar Fatak, Purana Basti, Gandhi Chowk, ESI Chowk, Samleswari Hilltop Colony, Brajrajnagar, and Belpahar, were transformed into artistic expressions of devotion. A total of 99 exquisitely crafted Durga pandals and temples celebrated Durga puja with reverence .

Devotees from far and near converged to have a glimpse of the pandals, seeking divine blessings. Notably, the 66th annual Kalibari Durga Puja made a remarkable statement of gender inclusivity by having women take the lead in the festivities. The grand culmination of these celebrations will be the Ravana Dahan event, featuring artisans from Kolkata, spectacular firework displays, and decorative elements.

Koraput, too, immersed in fervent puja celebrations as elaborately adorned Devi pandals welcomed devotees on the auspicious day of Maha Saptami. About 15 meticulously crafted puja pandals were unveiled in Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda, Kotpad, and Borrigumma. This festive spectacle drew a massive crowd of devotees.The pandals, resplendent with intricate decorations and ornate designs resonated with the sounds of hymns and chants.

As the evening advanced, special rituals were observed at renowned temples in the region. The Bhagabati and Dakhinakali temples in Jeypore, Muttylumma in Koraput, Birikhamba in Boipariguda, and Bharirab in Borrigumma were the epicentres of spiritual activity. Devotees patiently stood in queues, eager to catch a glimpse of the revered goddess.

Meanwhile, tribal leaders from various villages in the undivided Koraput district converged in Jeypore, carrying their sacred lathis, symbolic representations of goddess Durga. These divine lathis were placed in the Jeypore Banka Matha and are slated to be featured in a special procession on the eve of Vijaya Dashami.

In Paradip, the residents of IFFCO Township celebrated puja in a harmonious way of cultural diversity. The township adorned a festive look, blending the Bengal tradition of puja with the vibrant beats of Gujarat and Rajasthan’s famous Garba and Dandiya nights.Employees from all ranks, including senior staff, dressed in colourful attire brandished small wooden sticks, which were used as props for the performances.

Director and head of IFFCO, KJ Patel highlighted the cultural fusion and unity in diversity, saying, “Garba was once a festival exclusive to the people of Gujarat, but now we feel it’s a celebration for all sections of society.

