Odisha: Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal by Tuesday

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over the Bay of Bengal may become a low-intensity cyclonic storm by October 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The depression lies centred around 610 km south of Odisha's Paradip, the IMD said in a bulletin.

"The system is likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. It will move northwestwards in the subsequent 12 hours and then move towards the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts in the following three days," it added.

"Though there is a possibility of the formation of a cyclonic storm, it is likely to be a very weak system.

It will have a marginal impact on Odisha, bringing in light to moderate rain.

The system at the sea will be around 200 km from the state's coast," weather scientist Umashankar Dash of the Regional Meteorological Centre told PTI.

If this system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Hamoon, a name given by Iran.

Dash said fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea till October 25 as the conditions will remain rough.

He said the IMD has cautioned farmers to harvest matured paddy crops by October 23 as some parts of coastal Odisha may experience light to moderate rainfall.

Fishermen who were in the deep sea were advised to return to the coast.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has asked the collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality and directed them to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas in case of heavy rain.

Under the system's influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha on October 23 and at many places on October 24-25.

According to the evening bulletin of IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, light to moderate rainfall would occur at a few places over the coastal districts, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday.

Similarly, northern and southern coastal districts, along with Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal would experience light to moderate rainfall for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The fisheries and animal resources development department has issued a warning for the farmers at fishing harbours of Paradip and other areas about the IMD's forecast.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja organisers are worried about the weather forecast and are making preparations in view of possible rain and wind during the festivities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over the Bay of Bengal may become a low-intensity cyclonic storm by October 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The depression lies centred around 610 km south of Odisha's Paradip, the IMD said in a bulletin. "The system is likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. It will move northwestwards in the subsequent 12 hours and then move towards the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts in the following three days," it added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Though there is a possibility of the formation of a cyclonic storm, it is likely to be a very weak system. It will have a marginal impact on Odisha, bringing in light to moderate rain. The system at the sea will be around 200 km from the state's coast," weather scientist Umashankar Dash of the Regional Meteorological Centre told PTI. If this system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Hamoon, a name given by Iran. Dash said fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea till October 25 as the conditions will remain rough. He said the IMD has cautioned farmers to harvest matured paddy crops by October 23 as some parts of coastal Odisha may experience light to moderate rainfall. Fishermen who were in the deep sea were advised to return to the coast. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has asked the collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality and directed them to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas in case of heavy rain. Under the system's influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha on October 23 and at many places on October 24-25. According to the evening bulletin of IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, light to moderate rainfall would occur at a few places over the coastal districts, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday. Similarly, northern and southern coastal districts, along with Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal would experience light to moderate rainfall for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Tuesday. The fisheries and animal resources development department has issued a warning for the farmers at fishing harbours of Paradip and other areas about the IMD's forecast. Meanwhile, Durga Puja organisers are worried about the weather forecast and are making preparations in view of possible rain and wind during the festivities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp