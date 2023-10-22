Home States Odisha

Two women killed, four critical after truck hits car in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

The family was en route to Kharagpur after visiting Dwarsuni temple at Bangiriposi on the occasion of Maha Saptami when the incident took place.

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident, train accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a tragic incident, two women members of a family were killed and four others sustained critical injuries after an iron ore-laden truck allegedly rammed into their car from the rear end at Dwarsuni ghat on National Highway-49 of Mayurbhanj district here on Saturday.

The deceased, 46-year-old Samiparan Chakrabarty and Nabanita Chakrabarty (45), belonged to Kharagpur in West Bengal. The duo’s brothers and their children, who sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, were initially taken to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PR MCH) after their condition deteriorated.  

The family was en route to Kharagpur after visiting Dwarsuni temple at Bangiriposi on the occasion of Maha Saptami when the incident took place. Sources said a truck that had recently met with an accident on NH-49 was stationed on the road and the driver of the car reportedly took a diversion at the spot when the iron ore-laden truck hit it from behind.

Fire officer of Baripada Bhabendra Nath Dey said, firefighters from Bangiriposi reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased and rescued the injured from the mangled car. “A JCB machine along with police personnel assisted us in the rescue operation,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp