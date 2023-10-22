Two women killed, four critical after truck hits car in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a tragic incident, two women members of a family were killed and four others sustained critical injuries after an iron ore-laden truck allegedly rammed into their car from the rear end at Dwarsuni ghat on National Highway-49 of Mayurbhanj district here on Saturday.

The deceased, 46-year-old Samiparan Chakrabarty and Nabanita Chakrabarty (45), belonged to Kharagpur in West Bengal. The duo’s brothers and their children, who sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, were initially taken to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PR MCH) after their condition deteriorated.

The family was en route to Kharagpur after visiting Dwarsuni temple at Bangiriposi on the occasion of Maha Saptami when the incident took place. Sources said a truck that had recently met with an accident on NH-49 was stationed on the road and the driver of the car reportedly took a diversion at the spot when the iron ore-laden truck hit it from behind.

Fire officer of Baripada Bhabendra Nath Dey said, firefighters from Bangiriposi reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased and rescued the injured from the mangled car. “A JCB machine along with police personnel assisted us in the rescue operation,” he added.

