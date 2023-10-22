Home States Odisha

VSSUT’s EV Zeus 1.0 tops Formula Imperial event

‘VeerRacerss’ added another feather to the cap with their first ever Electric Vehicle (EV), Zeus 1.0 in the Formula Imperial event.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) club of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, ‘VeerRacerss’ added another feather to the cap with their first ever Electric Vehicle (EV), Zeus 1.0 in the Formula Imperial event. The event was held from at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida recently.The event was sponsored by JK Tyres and co-hosted by Galgotias University. A team of 25 students participated in the event.

The team went through a series of tests including technical inspection, driver’s egress and brake and passed all of them with flying colours. The final event was the endurance run and the team nailed it. The team ranked first in Endurance run and EV category. Moreover, Zeus 1.0 also secured third rank in overall Formula Imperial event.

Captain of the team and a final year Computer Science student of VSSUT,  Rajiv Lochan Singh said, “It is the first EV made by any engineering college in Odisha. Around 45 students of different departments of VSSUT were involved in designing the car. Our next goal is to improvise Zeus 1.0 and participate in the Formula Bharat event in future.”

The vehicle is powered by a 10 KW PMSM Motor which provides a very high acceleration and torque. At the core of the vehicle, there’s a 72V high energy density battery pack developed by the team members. The vehicle has various safety features including various shutdown circuits and logic controllers according to the regulations provided by Formula Imperial. The circuity and powertrain assembly are done completely in-house by the team members.

