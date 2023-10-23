Chatar Yatra of Manikeswari comes to end in Odisha's Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Chatar Yatra of Goddess Manikeswari in Kalahandi district concluded on Sunday, with around four lakh devotees from outside the district and state participating in the celebrations. Following the Sandhi puja in the temple on Saturday night, the ceremonial Chatar of Goddess Manikeswari was taken out to Jena Khal on the outskirts of the town.

After some rituals held discreetly at Jena Khal, Chatar’s return journey took place in the presence of servitors to the accompaniment of Jena badya, ghumura, ghanta, and 30 different folk cultural troupes. Thousands of devotees sacrificed goats to appease the goddess along the Chatar Yatra route, despite appeals by the district administration and police to desist from the practice of animal sacrifice.

Collector Anwesha Reddy had conducted meetings with senior officials, police, and public representatives to restrict animal sacrifice. The Chatar was received by the scion of the royal family, Maharaja, and taken inside the garbha gruha (sanctum sanctorum) by the priest. To maintain law and order during the yatra, five DSPs, 17 inspectors, 26 SIs, 92 havildar and constables, 174 home guards, 10 platoons of force, and a large number of volunteers were deployed.

