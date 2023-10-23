Gold chain thieves run amok at pandals as puja fervour peaks in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Durga Puja fervour reaching its peak in the state capital, reports of jewellery theft from various pandals on Maha Saptami have kept the city police on their toes.

Police sources said seven to eight gold chains were stolen from visitors at Jharpada, Rasulgarh and Nayapalli puja pandals on Saturday. Taking advantage of the heavy rush at pandals, the miscreants even managed to open the vanity bags of pandal hoppers and decamp with the valuables despite the installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of volunteers and police personnel.

Sources said the groups involved in stealing gold chains consist of women who belong to neighbouring states. These women visit the capital city during the festive season for the sole purpose of committing petty crimes. Sources said they carry small cutting equipment to steal gold chains from pandal hoppers.

DCP Prateek Singh said police are yet to ascertain the number of gold chains stolen and other thefts that have taken place at various pandals in the city. “CCTV footage of the pandals are being scanned and around 30 suspects detained at various police stations for questioning,” he added. As the crowd is expected to swell further at puja pandals on Maha Ashtami and the subsequent two days, such crimes may see a spurt and pose a challenge to the cops.

On Sunday, Durga Puja celebrations reached a fever pitch as lakhs of visitors thronged the pandals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Maha Ashtami. Several puja pandals in the capital city offered prasad to devotees on the occasion. Meena bazaars set up at various pandals including Rasulgarh and Saheed Nagar were a major hit among the pandal hoppers.

