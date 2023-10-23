Home States Odisha

Miscreants hack Contractor to death in Khallikote in Odisha

On being informed, police reached Khallikote hospital and sent Reddy’s body for autopsy.

Published: 23rd October 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man died and another person sustained critical injuries after being attacked by unidentified miscreants with sharp weapons near Badarampalli village within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as K Padma Reddy (41), a contractor of Komanda village. The injured is Nrusinghanath Panda of Gudijhara village.

Sources said the duo was returning home from Purusottampur in an auto-rickshaw in the night when a group of miscreants armed with sharp weapons intercepted the three-wheeler near Badarampalli. They dragged Reddy and Panda out of the vehicle and attacked them. The assailants fled leaving both of them in a pool of blood.

Some passersby found the duo in a critical condition and rushed them to Khallikote hospital. However, the doctors declared Reddy brought dead. Later, Panda was shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as his condition worsened.

On being informed, police reached Khallikote hospital and sent Reddy’s body for autopsy. Assistant SP Ajay Mishra said police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

While police suspect that the attack was a fallout of an old enmity, locals claimed the murder took place due to a dispute over contract work. Reddy had taken contracts for several construction works including roads and culverts in the area.

