Staff crunch challenge for medical college and hospital in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: As the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH) is gearing up to begin operations following the directive from the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department, the shortage of ancillary hospital staff is posing a challenge.

SGMCH, which got approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) on August 18, 2022, and secured affiliation with Sambalpur University, has started imparting medical education, offering 100 MBBS seats from the 2022-23 academic session. While faculty doctors have been gradually appointed in phases, the SGMCH has been linked to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (SDHH) to serve as its designated hospital for the initial years.

On October 7, the H&FW department issued a letter to SGMCH and seven other institutions in Odisha, urging them to activate their teaching hospitals in compliance with earlier instructions. The letter stated, “In respect of the teaching hospital of Government Medical College, Sundargarh, which has been completed by the NTPC Ltd, the concerned authority shall occupy it immediately, if not occupied.”

The department emphasised that authorities responsible for medical colleges would be held accountable if hospital buildings were not occupied and functional within a week of handover. The Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha, was tasked with ensuring the timely operationalisation of teaching hospitals.

However, reliable sources indicate that the scheduled inauguration of SGMCH’s teaching hospital by the end of October might be delayed due to a lack of essential support staff. While approximately 110 doctors have been recruited out of a sanctioned strength of 160, which is sufficient for the first and second-year students totalling 200, the shortage of ancillary hospital staff, including paramedics, clerical, and ministerial employees, continues to impede progress. The government has allowed for contractual appointments for ancillary hospital staff, and the expedited recruitment process is now underway.

Medical superintendent of SGMCH Dr Pankaj Parida was unavailable for comment. However, the principal and dean Prof Daitari Routray acknowledged the need for additional ancillary support staff to ensure the hospital’s smooth operation and affirmed that efforts were underway to adhere to the government’s directives.

It’s worth noting that NTPC Ltd constructed the SGMCH building infrastructure and provided essential medical equipment and machinery at a cost exceeding ` 417 crore, officially handing over the facilities in April 2022.

