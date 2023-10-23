Home States Odisha

Three IR battalion jawans detained on murder charge in Odisha

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada police on Sunday detained three India Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawans for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man engaged in loading water at Gunupur railway station. Police are yet to reveal the identity of the three accused jawans who reportedly killed Ashok Barad (52) of Paralakhemundi town.

Sources said Ashok was staying in Gunupur and used to load water at the local railway station on a contractual basis. On Saturday evening,  he rang up his son Lokesh and asked him to come to Gunupur with Rs 35,000 as he had to repay a loan.

A few minutes later, another person claiming to be the money lender called Lokesh from Ashok’s phone and asked him to come to Kashinagar with the money and take his father back. When Lokesh reached Kashinagar, the money lender told him to come to Gunupur.

Accordingly, Lokesh reached Gunupur but was again told to come to the local hospital. When the worried son reached the hospital, he was shocked to find his father dead. On enquiry, the hospital staff informed Lokesh that three youths brought Ashok to the hospital in critical condition. However, he died before the doctors could provide him with any treatment. Finding Ashok dead, the three youths fled the hospital leaving his body.

Later, Lokesh reported the matter to Gunupur police. IIC Uttam Sahu said during the investigation, police detained three jawans of IRB for questioning. Ashok had allegedly taken Rs 35,000 from a person to arrange a job in the Railway department. As he failed to keep his promise, the job seeker asked for a refund of his money.

However, Ashok tried to avoid him. The job seeker then sought the help of the three jawans to get his money back. Police have seized the mobile phones of Ashok and Lokesh to verify the call records and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

