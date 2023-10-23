Two cops hurt in attack by ex-serviceman in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A police sub-inspector(SI) and a constable were critically injured after they were attacked by an ex-serviceman with a sword at Kacheri Chhak within Banki police limits on Sunday. SI Sambit Swain and constable Uttam Kar of Banki police station were initially admitted to Banki sub-divisional Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

As per reports, the incident occurred when Swain and Kar had gone to arrest the ex-serviceman Saroj Das (40) of Harirajpur for attacking police personnel and vandalising an SBI ATM kiosk near Banki College on September 1.

When the personnel tried to nab Das, he took out a sword and attacked them with it. Both Swain and Kar sustained injuries on their hands and were rescued by locals who rushed them to Banki sub-divisional hospital. Das had scolded police personnel while holding a grievance letter on September 1.

When a team of Banki police led by SI Susant Kumar Sarangi rushed to the spot and tried to overpower him, Das attacked them with a sword. Sarangi narrowly escaped by defending himself with his lathi which was cut into pieces with a blow from Das’ sword.

